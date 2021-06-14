Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - Get Report, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Boston Properties (BXP) - Get Report is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.6 million square feet and 196 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005017/en/