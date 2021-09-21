Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Recognized As A Top Charitable Contributor For The Third Consecutive Year

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a top charitable contributor for the third consecutive year. The Corporate Citizenship Award is given to companies that have donated at least $100,000 to Massachusetts-based charitable organizations in fiscal year 2020. Boston Mutual ranked 85th on the list.

"We are honored to be recognized among other Massachusetts-based companies that share our passion for giving back."

Canton-based Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company donated more than $257,000 last year to various national and regional organizations, including contributions dedicated to supporting coronavirus relief efforts. The company also offered employees virtual volunteer opportunities to support worthy causes through its Making An Impact program, in lieu of in-person activities due to the pandemic. This year marks the third anniversary of the company's program, which is dedicated to charitable giving.

"We are honored to be recognized for our charitable contributions among other Massachusetts-based companies that share our same passion for giving back, especially over this past year when it is needed more than ever," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Boston Mutual values corporate citizenship very highly, and the events of 2020 further reinforced our commitment to supporting worthy causes and helping those in a time of need. I am proud to see the efforts of our employees highlighted through our Making An Impact program and look forward to continuing to make a difference within the communities in which we serve."

This year's honorees were recently recognized in a virtual celebration at the Boston Business Journal's 16th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on September 9, 2021. To see the full list of honorees, please visit this link.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/. For more on the company's corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact, visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/about-us/making-an-impact/.

