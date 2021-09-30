Boston Most Expensive U.S. City Destination, According To Cheaphotels.org Survey

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston is the most expensive city in the U.S. for accommodation, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org. The survey compared hotel rates across 50 destinations based on prices during the month of October 2021.

October was chosen as it is the month when hotel rates have historically been at their highest in most U.S. cities. Only centrally located hotels with a 3-star rating or higher were considered for the survey.

With an average price of $236 for the most affordable double room, Boston emerged as the most expensive destination by some distance. Completing the podium finishes are Nashville and Albuquerque with rates of $209 and $184, respectively. At the other end of the scale, with an average rate of only $52 per night, Las Vegas in Nevada came out as the cheapest destination.

Compared to 2019, hotel rates are, on average, still about 20% more affordable across the 50 destinations considered for the survey. In certain cities they are down even more, such as in Houston, (-35%), New York City (-42%) and San Francisco (-46%). However, in Boston and a few other destinations such as Sacramento and Cleveland, rates are currently pricier compared to pre-COVID levels.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive city destinations in the U.S. for hotel stays. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room (in a minimum 3-star hotel in the city centre) for the period 1-31 October 2021.

Boston $236 Nashville $209 Albuquerque $184 Sacramento $182 Cleveland $178 Denver $176 Austin $174 Cincinnati $165 Pittsburgh $150 Fort Worth $148

For the full results of the survey, please check: https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/cities21.html

For the results of the same survey conducted in 2019 (pre-COVID), check: https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/cities19.html

