Boston Family Law Attorney Amy E. Abbott Recognized In The 2022 Edition Of The Best Lawyers In America: Ones To Watch

Amy Abbott, Esq., junior attorney of Mavrides Law, has been featured in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Abbott, Esq. is a family law attorney with Mavrides Law. Amy's primary focus is on guiding clients through the process of their case from the initial filing to assistance with their financial statements, organization and execution of discovery, and assistance with the finalization of their divorce.

Amy enjoys assisting clients by ensuring that they feel comfortable with our office and that their questions regarding the intricacies of their legal matters are resolved and attended to in a timely manner. She strives to make sure that from start to finish, each case runs efficiently, and works closely with clients to ensure they receive the utmost care and attention throughout their case.

Amy is a Certified Divorce Financial Litigator and a member of the American Association of Certified Financial Litigators. She is also the Treasurer of the Massachusetts Association of Women Lawyers (MAWL), and a member of the American Bar Association and Massachusetts Bar Association.

Recognition in Best Lawyers is widely considered by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by members of their profession. For over three decades, Best Lawyers has earned the respect of the legal profession, as well as the media and the public, as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.

