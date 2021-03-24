Boston Consulting Group Posts Solid Growth In Challenged Global Economy

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, announced today global sales of $8.6 billion for 2020, with underlying revenue growth of 8% at constant exchange rates.

CEO Rich Lesser underscored that the firm's growth comes amid a year of enormous personal and economic hardship for people and businesses, particularly those serving on the frontlines. Over the past year, BCG has invested $150 million to help public and private sector organizations around the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In an exceptionally challenging global economy, BCG adapted, remained agile, and continued to put our clients first. I'm enormously proud of the dedication, inventiveness, and commitment of our team to partner with leaders across every industry to build resilience, protect employees, support frontline workers, and prepare for a strong recovery," said Lesser. "As a firm, we also continue to benefit from our long-term investment in our digital capabilities, enabling our clients to harness the potential of digital transformation, advanced analytics, and AI at scale. BCG has an enormous opportunity to help our clients deal with the multiple challenges of recovering from the impact of the pandemic and returning to growth. We will continue to invest to support our long-term client relationships and bolster our commitment to partner with public and private sector leaders to adapt and shape the post-COVID world."

Lesser highlighted BCG's long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, including within the leadership of the firm. BCG's Executive Committee today is comprised of 35% women, up from 18% a decade ago, with members in more than ten countries. The number of female managing directors and partners has grown at almost three times the rate of male managing directors and partners in the same time period.

Lesser also emphasized the importance of addressing climate change in the postpandemic recovery. In 2020, BCG invested $300 million across its sustainability and social impact work, including supporting critical efforts for the World Economic Forum, COP26, the Business Roundtable, World Business Council for Sustainable Development, and many others.

"Looking forward, climate action remains one of our most urgent challenges. As we partner with clients to help them realize their net-zero ambitions, we have continued to change the way we operate as a firm. Our commitment to net-zero climate impact by 2030 and the climate action investments we have continued to make are evidence of the impact we are determined to have," Lesser added.

