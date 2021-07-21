Boston Children's Hospital And Cape Cod Hospital Announce Collaboration To Broaden Access To World Class Specialized Pediatric Care

BOSTON and HYANNIS, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital have announced they will work together to enhance patient access to highly specialized pediatric care for Cape Cod families.

BOSTON and HYANNIS, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital have announced they will work together to enhance patient access to highly specialized pediatric care for Cape Cod families.

Effective July 1, Boston Children's physicians now provide 24/7 medical services and clinical consultation for Cape Cod Hospital's pediatric program, including its inpatient unit, newborn nursery and labor and delivery unit, and consultations to its emergency department.

"Providing the best healthcare on Cape Cod means providing the best pediatric care. Our collaboration with Boston's Children's Hospital helps us to achieve this important goal," said Michael K. Lauf, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare. "The opportunity to work with Boston Children's was an exciting choice, as it brings the added clinical quality, reputation, physicians and resources our community desires.

"In times of crisis, our patients want to be near loved ones rather than travel for care. Now, Boston Children's Hospital will bring their clinicians' hands-on expertise here.

Boston Children's will provide new pediatric services, including interactive video technology to support pre-transport decisions and care for critically ill newborns requiring transfer, training in high-risk clinical scenarios, and consultative support for Cape Cod Hospital's newborn hearing screening program.

"Boston Children's Hospital is committed to providing access to the highest quality, integrated pediatric care to patients and families throughout Massachusetts, preferably as close to home as possible," said Dr. Kevin B. Churchwell, President and CEO of Boston Children's Hospital. "We look forward to working together with the exceptional staff at Cape Cod Hospital -- as well as other providers on the Cape -- to strengthen our shared ability to bring specialized pediatric care closer to the patients and families of Cape Cod."

About Cape Cod HealthcareCape Cod Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare services for residents and visitors of Cape Cod. With more than 500 physicians, 5,700 employees and 790 volunteers, Cape Cod Healthcare is comprised of two acute care hospitals, the Cape's leading provider of homecare and hospice services (VNA), a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, an assisted living facility, five urgent care centers (with an additional center coming in 2022) and numerous health programs. For more information, visit the Cape Cod Healthcare website at www.capecodhealth.org. For the latest in relevant and credible healthcare news, visit www.capecodhealthnews.com .

About Boston Children's Hospital Boston Children's Hospital is ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries benefit both children and adults. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 23 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded in 1869, Boston Children's continues to lead and grow as a comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Discoveries blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

