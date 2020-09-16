BOSS Revolution Launches "Stories Of The American Dream" Video Series

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (IDT) - Get Report, a global provider of communications and payment services, announced today the launch of its BOSS Revolution "Stories of the American Dream" video series.

The video series features compelling stories told by men and women who have immigrated to the United States in pursuit of the "The American Dream." Their journeys originate in countries across the globe including Bangladesh, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Panama, Sierra Leone, Spain and Venezuela.

Each story vividly portrays the individual's experience while beautifully illustrating the courage, sacrifice and hard work characteristic of the US immigrant experience. Each storyteller has risked nearly everything to build a better life in the US while finding ways to help their families back home.

"Through these videos, we celebrate diversity, applaud hard work and most importantly, recognize a driving force that unites us all: the desire to have a better life and provide for our families," said Shmuel Jonas, IDT's CEO.

These vignettes also bear witness to the many ways in which immigrants from diverse geographies and walks of life contribute to their adopted country. They have found new homes in cities and towns across the US and are successful in a wide variety of industries including construction, sales, music, and education.

"We hope that these powerful narratives underscore for all Americans the diverse ways in which immigrants continue to build our country and make it a beacon of hope for the world," Mr. Jonas added. "Through our BOSS Revolution communications and payment services, we work every day to help new Americans share their successes with, and remain close to, their loved ones back home."

Each week, beginning on September 16, 2020, viewers can enjoy a new story on BOSS Revolution's website storiesoftheamericandream.com. For more information regarding this campaign or to speak with a BOSS Revolution brand representative, please contact Havas FORMULATIN at: bossrevolution@havasformulatin.com .

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship BOSS Revolution ® and net2phone ® brands. IDT's wholesale Carrier Services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

About Boss Revolution:

BOSS Revolution services are available at more than 40,000 retailers across the United States, through the BOSS Revolution Calling and BOSS Revolution Money apps (available free on iTunes and Google Play) and through the BOSS Revolution website https://www.bossrevolution.com/en-us/ . Follow BOSS Revolution on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

