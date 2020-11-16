BOSS Capital Partners Raises Funding For Delvify

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS Capital Partners is excited to announce that we have successfully raised funding for Delvify. The new investment will be used to support the development of the world's first AI powered platform for the textile industry. The project will utilize a range of AI capabilities including computer vision and natural language processing to translate the qualitative into the quantitative to disrupt the manufacturing supply chain. Additionally, the company will be making capital investments into its SMART Search, a visual search and recommendation technology that enhances customer experiences and improves brand attachment.

"BOSS Capital Partners will always seek to support entrepreneur lead businesses that leave the status quo behind and carve out challenging problems to tackle. Delvify has a unique solution for a broad problem. Our syndicate sees this as an opportunity to not only drive value, but create a path to the evolution of AI, computer vision and natural language processing." - Greg Shepard, Managing Partner

About the Company

Delvify is a pioneer in natively built AI tools. Headquartered in Hong Kong with a research and development hub in Singapore. They have over 30 years of management experience with state-of-the-art computer vision, natural language processing, audio speech recognition, ECommerce and digital advertising. As the winner of several global competitions from the R&D hub in Singapore, they run on the values of hard work and deliver best in-class service with leading edge technology.

About BOSS Capital Partners

BOSS Capital Partners is dedicated to investing in technology businesses that need operational expertise and guidance to achieve capital efficient and rewarding outcomes. By utilizing the BOSS - Business Operations Support System, the BCP team assists portfolio companies with tactical challenges they face in product management, engineering, sales, marketing, pricing, legal, and finance. Consistently and efficiently applied, BOSS allows BCP to transform the day to day operations of portfolio companies and significantly increase the quality of potential exit outcomes.

