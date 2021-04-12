Boson Protocol Concludes $25.8m Public Sale, Lists Token On Exchanges

LONDON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boson Protocol , the project pioneering a capture resistant dCommerce ecosystem using NFTs encoded with game theory, announced today that it has successfully raised $25.8m its public token sale, bringing the total funds raised by the company to $36m. Boson has also announced the listing of the BOSON token on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitfinex, Kucoin, and Gate.io, enabling traders to access its ecosystem and play an active role in the advancement of decentralized commerce.

This news follows Boson Protocol's recent $10 million USD raise in private investment rounds which placed it amongst the highest-raising NFT projects to date . These private rounds saw participation from several high-profile and upcoming VCs, DAOs, and industry players including Outlier Ventures, FBG, Rarestone Capital, TRG Capital, Duck DAO, and Animoca Brands.

Commenting on the raise, Justin Banon, CEO and Co-Founder of Boson Protocol, said, "Our goal from the beginning was to create a decentralised, open, and fairer future for commerce. Though it may be easy and convenient to shop online, the current system separates people and companies from the value they create, harvesting their data for the benefit of a small number of internet monopolies. Boson Protocol was created to replace that system. I am incredibly grateful to our team, our supporters, our investors and most of all, our community, for taking us one step closer towards achieving this goal. We are blown away by the support we have received from so many, and we are incredibly excited to make our vision of a global decentralized ecosystem for commerce transactions a reality. We are creating the building blocks that will underpin a swarm of specialised applications to disrupt de-monopolise and democratise commerce. Stay tuned. This is just the beginning."

Boson Protocol will allow people, companies, and machines to transact in a decentralised manner, with minimised arbitration, cost, and friction. The BOSON token is the native utility token for the protocol and will be used to incentivize actions across the ecosystem.

This is the latest in a string of notable announcements from Boson Protocol, including recently-announced partnerships with companies such as Ocean Protocol , Eidoo , Royale Finance , Gather Network , Bridge Mutual and Orion Protocol .

Boson Protocol is a web 3.0 primitive that acts as the foundational infrastructure to connect smart contracts with real-world commerce and its data to power the decentralized autonomous commerce revolution. Through CommitmentNFTs, Boson Protocol allows for future trade commitments to be tokenized, enabling enterprises, organisations, and customers to bridge the divide between digital decentralized technologies and the transfer and trade of physical goods.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a foundational primitive which automates digital to physical redemptions to enable decentralized autonomous commerce. Boson disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing things and commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on DeFi.

