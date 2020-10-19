Boski Deploys New Air Sanitation Technology For Universities And Businesses To Enhance Safety For Students, Faculty And Staff

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boski Corporation, manufacturer of a new airborne sanitation device, today announced the deployment of their flagship product, the tabletop UV-C Rapid Air Sanitizer, throughout schools and businesses across the US. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on and influenza season officially starting this fall, the availability of Boski's product couldn't come at a more appropriate time for schools such as Susquehanna University and the University of Colorado Denver.

Because the device can provide added layers of protection against airborne virus transmission at an affordable cost, numerous organizations have already adopted Boski's technology, some on a larger scale. Susquehanna University is a prime example, having placed nearly 1,000 Boski devices across their Selinsgrove, PA campus as part of their pandemic risk mitigation strategy.

"UV-C light is a proven technology we are already using for various applications across campus," explains Chris Bailey, Susquehanna's Director of Facilities Management. "For air treatment, we weren't going to be able to quickly implement UV-C into all of our large air handlers due to expense and availability. Boski delivered a great price point, the device is very simple to use and it's extremely safe, which made it a perfect supplemental fit to our overall program. We've currently placed over 900 units in student dorm rooms and by the time we're done, we'll have deployed almost 1,000 units across campus in residence halls, music rooms and office space. It sends a great message to parents as well - we've received positive feedback and appreciation from parents about the extra measures Susquehanna is taking to keep students safe."

To view a 6-minute interview conducted with Mr. Bailey, visit https://www.boskiair.com/case-studies

"We purchased Boski UV-C units as a way to increase safety for our students and staff that were in on-campus labs," said James Salmen, M.S. Lab Manager/Director of Facilities Department of Integrative Biology at the University of Colorado Denver. "It was one more thing we could do to make student and staff health our top priority."

Designed by Dr. Hooman Banaei, Boski's co-founder and CTO with a PhD in Electrical Engineering, Boski differs from similar products. Unlike other methods of UV-C light sanitation which can be harmful to human eyes and skin, and require a totally vacant space, the Boski UV-C Rapid Air Sanitizer is safe for people, as the UV-C light sanitation process is contained within the enclosed device. Typical air purifiers focus on removing physical pollutants, like dust dander, ash and other particles from the air, with less of a focus on killing viruses. Boski's exclusive focus is attacking airborne viruses, using the optimal blend of high efficacy UV-C light technology with light/air residence time. The UV-C light within Boski's device is rated at 254 nanometers, which falls within the most lethal range of UV-C to viruses. Studies on UV-C light have shown that UV-C at 254 nanometers can inactivate SARS-CoV-2 as well as harder to kill pathogens.

Many similar devices have not undergone third party lab testing for efficacy against killing airborne viruses. In October of 2020, Boski completed third party lab testing with ARE Labs in compliance with the FDA Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) as defined in 21 CFR, Part 58. Results showed a kill rate of 99.99%+ of MS2, a non-enveloped virus which are typically harder to kill than enveloped viruses like COVID-19. The official lab test reports are available direct from Boski by request.

"We are pleased to announce the deployment of our devices across the campuses of Susquehanna University and the University of Colorado Denver. Schools and businesses around the country are using Boski as a scalable supplement to protocols being put in place to keep students and employees as safe as possible," says Brennan Farrell, CEO at Boski. "We are all feeling the effects of the pandemic and Boski's goal is to be an effective tool to help create safer and healthier environments where people study, work and live."

The Boski UV-C Rapid Air Sanitizer is available now. For more information, pricing, customer testimonials, or to contact a Boski representative about a large scale deployment, please visit: www.boskiair.com

About BoskiBoski is on a mission to help organizations and people feel as safe as possible doing things that have been commonplace for hundreds of years. Utilizing UV-C light technology within a simple, cost-effective and safe device, Boski's tabletop UV-C Rapid Air Sanitizer adds a unique additional layer of protection to help reduce the risk of airborne virus transmission.

