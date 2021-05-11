Bose Officially Introduces SoundControl Hearing Aids

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bose announces the new SoundControl™ Hearing Aids — the first FDA-cleared, direct-to-consumer hearing aid developed for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Paired with the revolutionary Bose Hear app, users can fit, program, and control a SoundControl Hearing Aid for clinically proven, audiologist-quality results — without a doctor visit, hearing test, or prescription. And they can make setting adjustments themselves, in real-time and real-world environments, without assistance from a healthcare professional. SoundControl Hearing Aids come with a 90-day risk-free trial, dedicated product support, and are available at a fraction of the cost of most conventional hearing aids. They will be sold directly from Bose for $849.95 starting May 18th in five states: Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas — with nationwide availability to follow.

"In the United States alone, approximately 48 million people suffer from some degree of hearing loss that interferes with their life. But the cost and complexity of treatment have become major barriers to getting help," said Brian Maguire, category director of Bose Hear. "The Bose Hear app lets owners set up and customize their SoundControl Hearing Aids from home — in less than an hour — to reconnect with the moments that matter. That's an amazing advancement the industry has been missing and nothing short of a breakthrough."

Optimized to Hear Better and Hear More The Bose SoundControl Hearing Aids were developed by Bose scientists, audiologists, and engineers, combining over 30 years of research in mobile audio, mobile sound management, and advanced data science. It was optimized, conceptualized, developed, and tested solely to improve hearing and does not stream music or calls. With its proprietary technology, speech that once sounded mumbled — especially consonant sounds — is clearer; children's voices and softer voices are better heard and understood; and following and joining conversations is easier, even in noisy environments.

Revolutionary Bose CustomTune™ Technology and the Bose Hear App Bose CustomTune technology is an advancement so significant it redefines hearing aids entirely. It's integrated in the Bose Hear app so users can personalize their settings in about 30 minutes — a seismic shift from the process required for conventional hearing aids. And it's deceptively simple, offering hundreds of options for fine-tuning from just two simple controls: World Volume can be turned up to amplify quiet sounds more than loud ones so listening is more comfortable, while Treble/Bass can adjust tone to accentuate or diminish certain vocal frequencies. Using Treble, what's heard is crisper and brighter; using Bass modifies richness and depth.

To help with communication or specific surroundings — whether outside or inside — there's also a Focus feature. Users can choose the Front setting to zone in on conversations — ideal in a busy environment. Or they can select the Everywhere setting to hear sounds all around — ideal for walks, working around the house, or a day at the park. Presets for activities and places can be named and stored in Modes, providing effortless access to preferences for a favorite restaurant, dinner at home with the family, or watching a movie together.

Choosing eartips is equally straightforward. SoundControl Hearing Aids come with three sizes, both open and closed dome. Finding the right fit and design is done with the app's step-by-step guide and plain-language tutorials.

Complimentary Video AppointmentsThe Bose Hear app also offers dedicated support. Customers can schedule one-on-one video appointments with Bose Hear Product Experts to get personalized help and guidance — at no cost.

Product Details — Discreet Design, Natural Audio, Batteries, Buttons, and More Bose SoundControl Hearing Aids feature a behind-the-ear, receiver-in-canal design and deliver natural, lifelike audio. Each weighs 3 grams and contains two microphones, one tiny speaker, and a standard 312 zinc-air battery. Eight batteries are included in total, and one lasts up to four days when used 14 hours daily. They can be replaced wherever hearing aid batteries are sold and easily changed via a durable door on the exterior. There's also a World Volume button integrated on the housing for convenient, quick control. For added protection, SoundControl Hearing Aids are water-resistant to survive light exposure to rain or water and come with a small case for storage and transport.

Compatibility, Eligibility, and Bose.comSoundControl Hearing Aids are compatible with iOS and Android devices, use low-energy Bluetooth®, and are eligible for FSA and HSA reimbursement. Visitors to Bose.com can find additional information and details starting today.

Clinical Study In a clinical study with researchers at Northwestern University, Bose CustomTune technology yielded results that were as good if not better than those achieved by traditional prescription-fitting methods used by audiologists. The study's participants were split into two groups with similar levels of hearing loss. One group used Bose CustomTune technology to self-tune a device, the other had the same device fit and tuned by an audiologist. Participants using Bose CustomTune technology reported being more satisfied with their sound quality than those whose devices were tuned by a hearing health professional.

About Bose CorporationBose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go, and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company's spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

