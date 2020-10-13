Bosch And Mitchell Collaborate On New Tool That Provides Repairers With An All-in-One System For Diagnostic Scanning, Calibration And Estimating

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, and Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, a leading global supplier of technology and services, today introduced the MD-500, a new wireless tablet that technicians can use to more efficiently manage the repair process. The MD-500 is the latest addition to the Mitchell Diagnostics product suite. It will be featured at this week's Mitchell mPower Conference—a virtual event scheduled for October 13-15—and product availability is expected before the end of the year.

As vehicle complexity increases, collision repairers must quickly and accurately assess damage, complete the appraisal and perform the necessary repair work. The MD-500 simplifies the process by incorporating Bosch's best-in-class vehicle coverage and hardware with the ability to run Mitchell's full suite of cloud-based solutions—including Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures. Using the all-in-one tool, technicians can receive assignments, perform pre- and post-scans, write estimates, link directly to OEM repair procedures based on the Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs), and automatically upload scan reports or photos.

"The MD-500 lets repair planners do nearly everything they need to on a single, mobile device," said Jack Rozint, Senior Vice President of Repair Sales at Mitchell. "This not only makes their job easier, but it allows them to remain focused on delivering proper and safe repairs. Plus, by using the MD-500 to perform scanning and calibration work in-house, they can reduce cycle time, boost customer satisfaction and, in many cases, increase profitability by not having to outsource the work."

"Being able to use one device to do scans, complete estimates, capture photos and access repair procedures will save our team so much time at vehicle teardown," said Ben Clymer Jr., owner of Ben Clymer's The Body Shop, a five-location MSO in Southern California. Brett Clymer, also an owner, said: "When repairs are complete, the MD-500 capabilities for resetting systems and performing dynamic ADAS calibrations without per-vehicle fees mean that we'll reduce cycle time and improve our bottom line."

The MD-500 includes a faster processor—completing diagnostic scanning for most vehicle makes, models and years in under 60 seconds—while also easily supporting Mitchell Cloud Estimating. In addition to comprehensive coverage for domestic, Asian and European vehicles, it comes standard with extended battery life, a high-definition display and camera, and access to Google Play.

"We've collaborated with Mitchell on the development of market-leading diagnostic scanning devices," said Michael Simon, Director, Strategic Accounts at Bosch Automotive Service Solutions. "Our collaboration on the MD-500 is yet another example of our joint commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help collision repairers work more efficiently."

More information about Mitchell's comprehensive suite of diagnostic solutions can be found online along with related mPower Conference news, including yesterday's announcement of the industry's first-ever Extended Reality (XR) hands-free solution integrated into the collision repair workflow. Customers interested in attending mPower Conference sessions should contact their Mitchell representative.

Follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellRepair and @MitchellClaims to receive collision repair and property casualty updates and perspectives.

About BoschHaving established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,600 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.4 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 400,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2019). The company generated sales of 77.7 billion euros in 2019. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading loT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life". The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. Bosch employs some 72,600 associates in research and development at 126 locations across the globe, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.Additional information is available at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, and www.twitter.com/BoschPress.Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.1027

About Bosch Automotive AftermarketBosch's Automotive Aftermarket division (AA) provides aftermarket and repair shops worldwide with a complete range of diagnostic and repair shop equipment and a wide range of spare parts—from new and exchange parts to repair solutions—for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio includes products made as Bosch original equipment, as well as aftermarket products and services developed and manufactured in-house. More than 18,000 associates in 150 countries, as well as a global logistics network, ensure that some 650,000 different spare parts reach customers quickly and on time. In its "Automotive Service Solutions" operations, Bosch AA supplies testing and repair shop technology, diagnostic software, service training, and information services. In addition, the division is responsible for the "Bosch Service" repair shop franchise, one of the world's largest independent chains of repair shops, with some 20,000 workshops.

About Mitchell InternationalHeadquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connects its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently combined their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into one organization to simplify and optimize property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosch-and-mitchell-collaborate-on-new-tool-that-provides-repairers-with-an-all-in-one-system-for-diagnostic-scanning-calibration-and-estimating-301151144.html

SOURCE Mitchell International