BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives Following-on Orders From The United Arab Emirates

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received additional orders for electronic components from a United Arab Emirates customer. The orders, in the total amount of $150,000, are for delivery through the year 2022. These orders follow the initial order of $180,000 received from this customer, which we announced at the beginning of the year.

Avidan Zelicovski, BOS' President, stated: "I am very pleased with the progress we have been making in the United Arab Emirates' market. It is a new territory for us and has potential to grow our business."

About BOS:

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

· Services - The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.

· Integration - the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.

· Development - the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.

