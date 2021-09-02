Borr Drilling Limited - Announcement Of Letter Of Award For Jack-up Drilling Rig

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: "BORR") is pleased to announce it has secured a Letter of Award ("LOA") for the premium jack-up drilling rig "Mist" from an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia.

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: "BORR") is pleased to announce it has secured a Letter of Award ("LOA") for the premium jack-up drilling rig "Mist" from an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. The program is expected to commence in November 2021 with a duration of seven months plus options. The net start-up cash cost for the rig is expected to be $1.75 million. This LOA, which is expected to be converted into a contract shortly, will increase the company's contracted fleet to 15 rigs.

