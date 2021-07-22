Borr Drilling Limited - Announcement Of Letter Of Award For Jack-up Drilling Rig

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited ("Borr Drilling") (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Award from an international oil company for additional work in Mexico.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited ("Borr Drilling") (BORR) - Get Report (OSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Award from an international oil company for additional work in Mexico. The program is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022 for a duration of approximately 150 days, adding revenues of USD 15.7 million.

Forward looking statements:

This press release includes forward looking statements, which do not reflect historical facts and may be identified by words such as "potentially", "expected" and "will" and similar expressions and include statements relating to the commencement of contracts of rigs, expected backlog, and other non-historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our prospectuses and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, Borr DrillingTel: +47 22483000

