Borqs Technologies Teams With SkyCentrics For The Delivery Of Utility Scale Automated Smart Controls To The U.S. Power Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the "Company", or "Borqs"), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced that it plans to join with SkyCentrics, a Northern California company that is the leader in open standard power grid optimization in the U.S., for the manufacturing and delivery of CTA-2045 technology based products. Mobile connected CTA-2045 devices are chosen by utility companies across the U.S. as the open standard platform for controlling smart appliances, beginning with a focus on water heaters, but including pool pumps, HVAC mini-split equipment, electric vehicle chargers, and large commercial electrical equipment.

Historically, all water heaters have been 'dumb' with no ability to schedule, thus turning on and off randomly 24 hours a day to regulate the water temperature. Smart water heaters with an open standard CTA-2045 communications port and cellular CTA-2045 modules can optimize the schedule of heating water based on each household's usage pattern as well as reducing when it is on and the grid is under peak load or using high levels of fossil fuels. CTA-2045 controlled heat pump water heaters are up to 300% more efficient than the traditional natural gas or electric units. It is estimated that the pollution reduction by CTA-2045 controlled domestic water heaters can produce staggering results, with each one million CTA-2045 equipped water heaters equating to the removal of carbon emissions from 200,000 gasoline-powered cars. Commercial and residential markets in buildings and power grid optimization can reach $110 billion by the year 2025, as predicted by Navigant Research. The adoption is expected to begin with utility companies in the western states proposing to initiate the gradual replacement of over 1,000,000 residential and multi-family water heaters with cellular-connected, CTA-2045 controlled, heat pump units starting in 2021. More information on the application of CTA-2045 technology can be found at:https://www.bpa.gov/EE/Technology/demand-response/Pages/CTA2045-DataShare.aspx

SkyCentrics has focused on the research and development of smart CTA-2045 modules and works closely with utility companies, departments of commerce, and energy commissions across many states in the U.S. Washington state catalyzed the market when it passed SB 5115 that mandated a CTA-2045 port in all new water heaters sold after January 1, 2021. Oregon will join in 2022, and California, Colorado, New York and others are weighing when to join.

Tristan de Frondeville, Chairman and CEO of SkyCentrics, " For over 10 years, utilities and the Consumer Technology Association have been developing an open standard 'USB style' port for appliances and electrical equipment to be able to have a guaranteed way to optimize the equipment, including pilots with over 20 major utilities. This CTA-2045 port will soon be ubiquitous in major manufacturers' electrical equipment with the three western states of WA, OR, and CA representing over 15 million water heaters alone. Every year, 9 million water heaters are sold, and the sooner they can become smart and connected, the sooner our grid will be able to integrate more renewables and decrease more carbon emissions."

Pat Chan, Chairman and CEO of Borqs, " Our experience in software and hardware custom design and productization in the IoT industry will contribute immensely to the speediness in bringing products in scalable volume for the coming deployment of these CTA-2045 devices in the U.S. The adaptation of w eb-connected smart controllers for water heaters simply makes sense, and the selection of Borqs Technologies by SkyCentrics as the products partner is a smart choice."

About SkyCentrics, Inc.

SkyCentrics is the leader in CTA-2045 connectivity to appliances and large electrical equipment providing building and grid optimization. The company provides grid optimization and Demand Response (DR) services to utilities throughout the United States, as well as enabling other Demand Response providers and aggregators to connect to CTA-2045 enabled equipment through its OpenADR 2.0b cloud, REST API, and Volttron open source building management system.

It also assists major OEMs in enabling their products to include a CTA-2045 port, increasing the appliances and equipment that can be orchestrated to save energy, provide run time analytics and optimize the grid. Building and home owners get web, mobile and voice controlled apps to monitor and schedule their electric loads, while utilities and aggregators are enabled to orchestrate millions of loads to support the grid's integration of renewables and mitigation of carbon emissions.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Borqs' unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

