Borqs Technologies Received Purchase Orders Of Enterprise Handheld Android Computer Forecasted At $10 Million For Next 12 Months From A U.S. Fortune 500 Company For Worldwide Markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, "Borqs", or the "Company"), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a portfolio company of Qualcomm Technologies, today announced that it has received purchase orders from a U.S. Fortune 500 Company to supply multiple models of enterprise Android based handheld computers for the U.S., EU and Asian markets.

Borqs develops these rugged handheld computers with key technologies which are first catered particularly for the U.S. market, including the latest radio bands, integrated scanner, etc. The device has passed radio certifications required for the U.S. market. These devices increase productivity in retail, healthcare, point of sales (POS), pickup and delivery, and field service applications, and will eventually be distributed to the EU and Asian markets as well. The forecasted aggregate revenues from these purchase orders are expected to reach $10 million within the next 12 months.

Borqs expects the mobile handheld market to grow steadily as the retail market recovers after the Covid-19. According to Express News, "The global Handheld Rugged Mobile Computer market size is projected to reach at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon."

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Handheld-Rugged-Mobile-Computer-Market-Share-2021-Growth-Opportunities-with-Covid-19-Impact-Analysis-Business-Structure-with-Top-Key-Players-Size-Development-Plans-and-Challenges-Forecast-to-2026_12157967

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.Borqs is a global leader in IoT platform and Solutions providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider, leveraging its unique strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs' unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

