BORN Group Announces Commercial Business Unit

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN Group, an award-winning global agency that combines creative design, content production and eCommerce services, is thrilled to announce the launch of their Commercial Business Unit focused on Magento Commerce.

As one of Adobe's largest Gold Solution partners serving the commercial market segment, BORN has delivered dozens of successful implementations across the world for growing brands with under $1B total revenue. BORN's Commercial Business Unit is able to provide enterprise-level work to emerging, small and medium businesses, leveraging Adobe's best-of-breed eCommerce solution, all at a fixed price. To maintain the high quality standards for which they're known, BORN streamlined their best practices and processes to fit the unique needs of growing brands. With a dedicated team of project managers, designers, developers and sales representatives, BORN has crafted a directive approach that will drive merchants to online success while simultaneously avoiding the "cookie-cutter" appearance some out-of-the-box solutions at this price point provide.

"Our mission is to implement strategies that help companies grow profitability in a digital-first world. Our Commercial Business Unit will bring affordable, scalable and customized eCommerce solutions to emerging businesses with speed and agility. This is an incredible opportunity for companies looking to take advantage of BORN enterprise-level services with a top-tier eCommerce platform at an approachable cost," Paula Gadsby, VP of Sales at BORN Group.

"Now more than ever, growing brands are looking to deliver seamless customer experiences with speed and agility at a superior total cost of ownership," said Outi Greve, Senior Director, Partner Sales at Adobe. "I'm pleased to see BORN Group focusing their proven expertise for supporting Magento Commerce customers around the world toward meeting these unique needs of SMB customers."

BORN's goal is to continue to create exceptional digital solutions for clients and set clear expectations ahead of time. With transparent pricing and guidance based on over twenty years of eCommerce delivery experience, BORN is confident that their Commercial Business Unit paired with the power of Adobe, will provide lasting and scalable solutions to their valued clients.

For more information on BORN's Commercial Business Unit, please reach out to Mackenzie Johnson, mackenzie.johnson@borngroup.com.

About BORN Group:

Connecting creative, content and commerce, BORN Group is an award-winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation. BORN is a Tech Mahindra company [ www.techmahindra.com]. The group operates in 90 countries employing 131,000 staff speaking 18 languages. The company produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels.

