Boric Acid Market To Reach 321.10 Thousand MT|COVID-19 Impact Analysis|Technavio
The boric acid market is poised to grow by 321.10 thousand MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period.
The report on the boric acid market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand from developing countries, the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, and the increase in demand from the glass industry.
The boric acid market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in demand from the glass industry as one of the prime reasons driving the boric acid market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The boric acid market covers the following areas:
Boric Acid Market SizingBoric Acid Market ForecastBoric Acid Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Avantor Inc.
- Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu
- Orocobre Ltd. Co.
- Rio Tinto Ltd.
- SCL Italia Spa
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
- The Chemical Co.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Glass and ceramics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
