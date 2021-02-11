BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10, 2021, the board of directors of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) - Get Report declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 1, 2021.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) - Get Report is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

SOURCE BorgWarner