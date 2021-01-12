Borelli Investment Company Leads Leasing At Market Park San Jose Retail Center

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Park San Jose has named Borelli Investment Company to handle leasing at its modern 101,000 sq. ft. retail center on Berryessa Road in North San Jose. The Safeway-anchored shopping center is nearing completion in the heart of the 120-acre, $3 billion transit-oriented community, which is seamlessly integrated with the Berryessa BART station. The various stores, shops and restaurants will begin welcoming customers in March.

"This area of North San Jose has been underserved by retailers for years, forcing residents to travel longer distances for needed essentials and dining," said Ralph N. Borelli, chairmen of Borelli Investment Company. "We're delighted to partner with Market Park's developers, The Flea Market, Inc., to create this convenient and attractive shopping hub."

In addition to a 65,000 sq. ft. Safeway store that will feature a next-generation design and layout, the Market Park retail center will include a 13,100 sq. ft. CVS pharmacy, 4,000 sq. ft. Chase Bank branch, and a 2,600 sq. ft. healthcare facility by Carbon Health.

85% leased, but ample retail opportunities remainAlready, more than 85% of the space in the Market Park retail center has been leased, but that still leaves ample opportunities for retailers and businesses in a variety of categories. These include:

Mobile phones or electronics

Hair styling

Gourmet coffee or other beverages

Restaurants

Office support, printing and shipping

Dental offices

Veterinary clinics

Apparel and footwear

Home and kitchen

Technology training

Currently, approximately 14,850 sq. ft. of space is available for lease in 10 retail suites in two separate buildings — with several retailers already in discussions for two of the units. Store, shop or business sizes range from just over 700 sq. ft. to a little more than 3,100 sq. ft.

Part of Berryessa BART Urban VillageMarket Park San Jose is at the core of the City of San Jose's visionary plan for its Berryessa BART Urban Village — a dynamic 270-acre urban area that's expected to ultimately include 4,800 new residential units, 6.7 million sq. ft. of commercial space, and jobs for 22,000 people — much of that within the Market Park community. When completed, Market Park will include:

Up to 4,450 residential units — of which 1,000 townhomes, single-family homes and apartments are already built or nearly complete in the North Village, surrounding the soon-to-open Market Park retail center.

— of which 1,000 townhomes, single-family homes and apartments are already built or nearly complete in the North Village, surrounding the soon-to-open Market Park retail center. Five headquarters-class office towers offering from 1.5 million sq. ft. to as much as 3.4 million sq. ft. of office space, plus parking for 5,000 vehicles — bringing many more potential shoppers into Market Park's planned South Village.

offering from 1.5 million sq. ft. to as much as 3.4 million sq. ft. of office space, plus parking for 5,000 vehicles — bringing many more potential shoppers into Market Park's planned South Village. Neighborhood parks totaling 12 acres community-wide — plus a recreation area and attractive plazas in the proposed South Village, as well as lush greenbelt areas, an urban garden and easy access to Bay Area walking and bicycling trails.

— plus a recreation area and attractive plazas in the proposed South Village, as well as lush greenbelt areas, an urban garden and easy access to Bay Area walking and bicycling trails. BART literally at the community's doorstep, conveniently transporting employees to and from the entire East Bay and even San Francisco . The community will also offer VTA bus service…and benefit from a future freeway interchange at Berryessa Road and Highway 101.

Ready for 2021's retail reboundWith the recent announcement of the first two potentially viable COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna — and more expected soon — it's anticipated that retail will be well positioned to rebound sometime in 2021. Retailers interested in more information about the available units in Market Park San Jose's retail center are encouraged to contact Borelli Investment Company: Ralph Borelli • 408.453.4700 x117 • BRE License #00465691, or Chris Anderson • 408.453.4700 x134 • BRE License #01438895. Or you can visit: marketparksanjose.com.

Contact Ralph N. Borelli, ChairmanBorelli Investment Company2051 Junction Avenue #100 San Jose, CA 95131Ph: 408.453.4700 ralph@ralphborelli.com

