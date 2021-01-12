Boreas Campers First North American Manufacturer To Install Cruisemaster Suspension Standard

The 40-year old Australian suspension brand sets the overlanding bar in the Outback, and partnering with them will push the American offroad camper trailer market further off the grid

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boreas Campers is thrilled to announce their 2021 offroad camper trailer models will all come with Cruisemaster suspension. Boreas Campers is the first North American camper manufacturer to install the Australian brand that is synonymous with overland prowess.

See pictures of the Cruisemaster CRS2 suspension on the Boreas: https://boreascampers.com/blog/cruisemaster/

"The Cruisemaster team and I are very excited to be bringing our 40 plus years of market leading trailer suspension experience to the US market. This is very exciting times for the US Overlanding scene and we can't wait to be part of the journey.

Heading into 2021 we are particularly excited to see Boreas Campers come on board as the first US manufacturer to be fitting Cruisemaster suspension as standard on their trailer models.

On the Boreas Camper you will see the exact same Australian made, tested and proven Cruisemaster gear that has become iconic in the Australian caravan and camper trailer markets over the years."

Andrew GoddardManaging Director - Cruisemaster Australia Pty Ltd

The CRS2 is a rugged shock and coil trailing arm system providing superior ride quality whether on the highway, washboard roads or a rock crawling route.

"At Boreas Campers we want to continue to push the envelope for offroad camper trailer capabilities in North America. When we were looking for a partner with a record of constantly improving offroad suspension, we knew Cruisemaster would be more than up to the challenge.

We are excited to introduce the American market to this incredibly robust, high quality suspension and to see how it is pushed to the limits in the Rocky Mountains and beyond."

Matt ReichelFounder and President - Boreas Campers

The 2021 Boreas XT with Cruisemaster CRS2 suspension is available to order now. For sales inquiries and information please contact adam@boreascampers.com

With travel trailer unit sales in November 2020 up almost 50% from November 2019, and 61 million Americans planning to take an RV trip in 2021 (source: rvia.org), the demand for campers is high, and the desire to get away from crowds is strong. The Boreas Campers XT equipped with Cruisemaster suspension is equipped to accommodate travel far off the beaten path, but with all the comforts of home.

Check out all the major upgrades on the 2021 Boreas XT: https://boreascampers.com/blog/2021-boreas-xt-has-some-major-upgrades/

About Boreas Campers: Founded in 2015, Boreas Campers trailers are true off-road and off-grid camper trailers built in Denver, Colorado. With industry leading zero-wood construction and lifetime warranty, there is no better way to get off the grid without losing peace of mind.

Learn more at boreascampers.com and follow us on Instagram @boreascampers, facebook @intothewildoverland and Youtube @Boreas Campers.

About Cruisemaster: The Cruisemaster™ range of independent arm suspension systems are iconic in the market, the XT model largely being responsible for the emergence of independent arm suspension as the preferred choice for all-terrain application. Since the 1st XT suspension rolled off the production lines in 2005 Cruisemaster's™ continuous improvement philosophy has led to an extended range of Cruisemaster™ suspensions covering a range of applications.

Learn more at https://cruisemaster.com.au/.

