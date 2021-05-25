Borderflight Wants To Airdrop Lifesaving Items To Those Who Are Lost Or Abandoned. Join Their Raffle For A 2021 Dodge Charger To Help Contribute To A Worthy Cause

Borderflight is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps support victimized children. They are conducting a raffle for a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye 797 HP to raise funds for their aerial efforts, which drop lifesaving items to those who are lost and abandoned. Deadline for the raffle is July 1, 2021.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borderflight is currently raffling a brand new 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye 797 HP, valued at $92,000, plus $8,000 cash, or choose $100,000 cash.

It's $25 per entry. All monies raised go to fund their mission of finding human trafficking victims that have been abandoned or lost in the extreme Southwest desert regions. The raffle concludes on July 1, 2021, unless all tickets are not sold.

Once 10,000 entries are sold, the drawing will take place.

Borderflight.org prefers to keep the odds of winning high by offering a 1 and 10,000 chance to win.

Borderflight.org was founded in 2020 by U.S. Military Veterans to provide the only proactive search and rescue campaign for those who are victims of child and human trafficking in the deserts of the Southwest.

By utilizing their skills and aircraft with complex equipment, their goal is to search out and prevent the loss of the innocent lives of those discarded and abandoned by traffickers. Their mission is to operate daily search and rescue missions.

Borderflight.org also strives to prevent the trafficking of girls and boys in the United States. They focus on victimization and human trafficking. Their outreach programs educate the public by spreading vital information of the ways to recognize child trafficking. They have and distribute a wide variety of human trafficking awareness materials to help educate the public on the indicators of trafficking. These materials are available at no cost to people who inquire through their website http://borderflight.org.

Besides aerial programs, Border Flight conducts education programs where they train both women and men to understand the trappings of human trafficking, discussing how victimization occurs, what to look for and how to be aware of their surroundings. While working in the transportation industry, the founders of the organization uncovered different instances of human trafficking, which led them to start Borderflight. They are now helping children in need. Join the 2021 Dodge Charger Raffle to raise funds for a great cause, helping those who need help the most. Borderflight is responsible for this press release. For any media inquiries, please email Info@BorderFlight.Org.

