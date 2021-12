Border Security: Assessment Of The North American Market 2021-2028 - Mounting Demand For Unmanned Vehicles Is The Major Driver

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Border Security Market, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Environment and System" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

According to the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 21,532.1 million by 2028 from US$ 16,562.82 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Mounting demand for unmanned vehicles are the major factor driving the growth of the North America border security market. However, low adoption of radar and laser border security systems across countries hinder the growth of North America border security market.The US is the most affected country in North America in terms of number of infections which has led the government to impose various containment measure such factories shut down, travel restrictions, closure of international borders and lockdowns. Due to dependence on the global supply chain for supply of raw materials, there has been delays in execution of the Pentagon's major defense acquisition programs.

The region is expecting market recovery and economic improvement with the start of the COVID-19 vaccination. Although the companies in this region still has the risk of market uncertainties from tough business environment associated with the disruptions in supply chain, various factors such as government efforts like increased progress payments and payroll tax deferrals have helped the manufacturers to have a positive cash flow.

Segment InsightsThe North America border security market is segmented on the bases of environment, system, and country.

Based on environment, the market is segmented into ground, aerial, and underwater. In 2020, the ground segment held the largest share North America border security market.

Based on system, the border security market is categorized as Laser Systems, Radar Systems, Camera Systems, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Unmanned Vehicles, Wide-band Wireless Communication Systems, Command & Control (C2) Systems, Biometric Systems, and Others. In 2020, the Unmanned Vehicles segment held the largest share North America border security market.

Competitive AnalysisBAE Systems plc; Elbit Systems Ltd.; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; Leonardo S.p.A.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Saab AB; Safran; Thales Group are among the leading companies in the North America border security market.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2019, DMC Canotec announced the acquisition of United Carlton, a customer-centric reseller of managed print services.

Key Topics Covered 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. North America Border Security Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinions 5. North America Border Security Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Mounting Demand from Unmanned Vehicles5.1.2 Growing Investment in Advanced Weapon Systems5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Low Adoption of RADAR and Laser Border Security Systems Across Asian Countries5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Development of Laser Weapon System for Fighter Aircraft5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Intelligent Surveillance System5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Border Security Market - North America Market Analysis6.1 North America Border Security Market Overview6.2 North America Border Security Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Border Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - By Environment7.1 Overview7.2 North America Border Security Market Breakdown, By Environment (2020 and 2028)7.3 Ground7.4 Aerial7.5 Underwater

8. North America Border Security Market Analysis - By System8.1 Overview8.2 North America Border Security Market Breakdown, By System (2020 and 2028)8.3 Laser System8.4 Radar System8.5 Camera System8.6 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems8.7 Unmanned Vehicles8.8 Wide-band Wireless Communication Systems8.9 Command & Control (C2) Systems8.10 Biometric Systems8.11 Others

9. North America Border Security Market - Country Analysis9.1 Overview9.1.1 North America: Border Security Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.1.3 North America: Border Security Market, by Key Country9.1.3.1 US: Border Security Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.1.3.2 Canada: Border Security Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.1.3.3 Mexico: Border Security Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Border Security Market10.1 Overview 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Market Initiatives11.2 Mergers and Acquisitions11.3 New Developments 12. Company Profiles (Key Facts, Business Description, Products & Services, Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, Key Developments)12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation12.2 Thales Group12.3 FLIR Systems, Inc.12.4 BAE Systems plc12.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.12.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation12.7 Saab AB12.8 Leonardo S.p.A.12.9 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.12.10 SafranFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzi02o

