Bordeaux 2020 Vintage - Top 50 Wines

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tastingbook.com has rated Bordeaux's best red wines from 2020 vintage without actually tasting them.

The revolutionary Tastingbook Artificial Intelligence formulated the scores by mining metadata from over 1.4 million Tastingbook.com data sources. It combined the 60,000 Bordeaux wine ratings from the Bordeaux vintages 1980-2019 created by the world's 50 most esteemed wine critics, and scoring from thousands of other Tastingbook's wine professionals. The algorithms also took into account finer details such as the climate conditions, the consistency of the producers, and their ability to produce wines in vintages similar to 2020. As a result, a unique list of the Best Bordeaux red wines has been produced, with predicted scores.

The predicted average score for the best red wines of the Bordeaux vintage 2020 was 93.7 points, which is almost the same as in the top vintages like 2018, 2016, 2009 and 2005.

How do these predicted scores compare with the wine critic scores will be seen in the coming months when the critics publish their actual ratings. We boldly predict that the margin between the critic scores and Tastingbook AI scores will be less than 1.5%.

BORDEAUX 2020 VINTAGE - TOP 50 RED WINES by TASTINGBOOK.COM AI:

100 points:Château Cheval Blanc 2020Château Haut-Brion 2020 Château La Conseillante 2020Château Lafleur 2020Château Pétrus 2020 Le Pin 2020

99 points:Château Angelus 2020Château Ausone 2020Château Ducru-Beaucaillou 2020Château Hosanna 2020Château Lafite-Rothschild 2020Château Latour 2020Château La Fleur-Pétrus 2020Château La Mission Haut-Brion 2020Château Margaux 2020Château Mouton-Rothschild 2020Château Pavie 2020Château Palmer 2020Château Trotanoy 2020Vieux Château Certan 2020

98 points:Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse 2020Château Clinet 2020Château de Figeac 2020Château L'Eglise-Clinet 2020Château La Mondotte 2020Château Montrose 2020Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2020Château Smith Haut Lafitte 2020Château Tertre Roteboeuf 2020Le Dôme 2020

97 points:Château Beau-Séjour Becot 2020Château Bélair Monange 2020Château Beychevelle 2020Château Calon Ségur 2020Château Canon 2020Château Certan de May 2020Château Cos d'Estournel 2020Château Pavie-Macquin 2020Château Latour-à-Pomerol 2020Château La Confession 2020Château La Gaffelière 2020 Château La Lagune 2020Château Le Gay 2020Château Léoville-Barton 2020Château Léoville Poyferré 2020Château Petit-Village 2020Château Troplong-Mondot 2020Château Trottevieille 2020Château de Valandraud 2020Clos Fourtet 2020

