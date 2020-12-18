BORAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Boral Limited On Behalf Of Boral Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Boral Limited (Other OTC: BOALF, BOALY) on behalf of Boral stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Boral has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 5, 2019, Boral disclosed that it identified financial irregularities in its North American window business, involving the misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labor cost at the window plants, and was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

On February 9, 2020, Boral revealed that its investigation had found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business and announced that the Company had fired the division's vice president of finance and financial controller.

On this news the price of Boral stock declined by over 8%, to close at $3.12 per share on February 11, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boral shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006160/en/