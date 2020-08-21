BOPP Films Market Forecast 2020-2025: A $31.42 Billion Industry Opportunity

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BOPP Films Market by Type (Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Tapes, Labels), Thickness (Below 15 Microns, 15-30 Microns, 30-45 Microns, More Tham 45 Microns), Production Process (Tenter, Tubular), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BOPP films market is projected to grow from USD 24.26 billion in 2020 to USD 31.42 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.The BOPP films market has been growing in tandem with the growth in the packaging industry. Food, beverages, and medical packaging are the largest end users of these films. With the growth in the packaging market in the developing nations, the demand for bi-axially oriented films has increased. It is the most preferred material for food & pharmaceutical products packaging owing to its non-toxic and cost-effectiveness. It also acts as a barrier to external agents which might contaminate the product inside.The global BOPP films market comprises major manufacturers, such as Cosmo Films ( India), Taghleef Industries (UAE), CCL Industries ( Canada), Jindal Poly Films ( India), Inteplast Group (US), and Polibak ( Turkey). In terms of both volume, bags & pouches segment to lead the BOPP films market by 2025. BOPP bags & pouches are water resistant and have the capacity to print high resolution graphics on them. They perform extremely well with paper bag filling equipment. The acceptance of BOPP bags & pouches is rising in as they are cost-effective and 100% recyclable, which makes them environment friendly. BOPP bags & pouches offer high aesthetic value that adds an extra promotional feature to the products packaged in them. These bags & pouches can be stacked easily and have high tensile strength and barrier properties. BOPP bags & pouches primarily find applications in the packaging of cereal & pulses, pet food, grass seed, animal nutrition, fertilizers, beverages, dairy products, and cosmetics. In terms of both value and volume, tenter production process is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for BOPP films .The BOPP film thickness produced by the tenter process ranges from 8-50 micro meters while the line output is in the range 100-550 kg/hour. The double bubble method process relatively unique film structures, which is not easily possible by the standard tenter frame process. This results in balanced film properties by simultaneous stretching of a cooled and reheated bubble. Thus, film properties are similar in both orientation directions, an effect which is not realizable with standard tenter frame technologies. Tenter frame processes have much higher output than the tubular process. It is predominantly used to make BOPP and BOPET films. The food segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the BOPP films market from 2020 to 2025. The food segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the BOPP films market. BOPP films are made of highly sterilized materials. These materials help in protecting the products from contamination, making them ideal for usage in food & beverage packaging. The key driver for the BOPP films market in food packaging is the growing demand for compact and lightweight packaging in baby food and pet food. BOPP films are also available for single-time use. In the food industry, BOPP films wraps and pouches are widely used in the packaging of sauces, pet food, ready-to-eat/frozen meal, candies, chocolates, snacks, dried fruits & nuts, and confectionery products. In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific BOPP films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. the growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and food & beverages, which in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the BOPP films market. Changes in packaging styles, innovations in flexible packaging designs, and increase in demand for personal care products due to the rise in the young population are expected to drive the market for BOPP films in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction 4 Premium Insights4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for BOPP Films4.2 Asia-Pacific: BOPP Films Market, by Type and Country, 20194.3 BOPP Films Market, by Type4.4 BOPP Films Market, by Thickness4.5 BOPP Films Market, by Production Process4.6 BOPP Films Market, by Application4.7 BOPP Films Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Bi-Axially Oriented Films5.2.1.2 Wide Range of Application Across End-Use Industries5.2.1.3 Growing Industrialization in Asia-Pacific Region5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Environmental Concern to Create Growth Opportunities for Bioplastics Material Based BOPP Films5.2.3.2 Substitution of Traditional Packaging5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Input Cost5.2.4.2 Recycling of Plastics Films5.2.5 Recycling of Plastics Films 6 Impact of COVID-19 on the BOPP Films Market6.1 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to Continuous Spread of COVID-19 7 BOPP Films Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Wraps7.3 Bags & Pouches7.4 Tapes7.5 Labels 8 BOPP Films Market, by Thickness8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Below 15 Microns8.1.2 15-30 Microns8.1.3 30-45 Microns8.1.4 More Than 45 Microns 9 BOPP Films Market, by Production Process9.1 Introduction 10 BOPP Films Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Food and Beverage10.3 Personal Care10.4 Pharmaceutical10.5 Tobacco Packaging10.6 Electrical & Electronics10.7 Others 11 BOPP Films Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 APAC11.3 Europe11.4 North America11.5 North America BOPP Films Market, by Packaging Type11.6 North America BOPP Films Market, by Thickness11.7 North America BOPP Films Market, by Production Process11.8 North America BOPP Films Market, by Application11.9 US11.10 Canada11.11 Mexico11.12 Middle East & Africa11.13 South America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Competitive Scenario12.2.1 Acquisition12.2.2 Expansion & Investment12.2.3 New Product Development12.2.4 Joint Venture & Partnership12.3 Market Share Analysis 13 Competitive Evaluation Matrix13.1 Overview13.1.1 Star13.1.2 Emerging Leaders13.1.3 Pervasive13.1.4 Emerging Companies13.1.5 Strength of Product Portfolio13.1.6 Business Strategy Excellence 14 Company Profiles14.1 Cosmo Films Limited14.1.1 Business Overview14.1.2 Financial Assessment14.1.3 Operational Assessment14.1.4 Products Offered14.1.5 Recent Developments14.1.6 SWOT Analysis14.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies14.1.8 Right to Win14.2 Taghleef Industries14.3 CCL Industries Inc.14.4 Jindal Poly Films14.5 Sibur Holdings14.6 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Co. Ltd.14.7 Inteplast Group14.8 Poligal SA14.9 Uflex Ltd.14.10 Polinas14.11 Polibak14.12 Toray Industries14.13 Other Players14.13.1 Gettel High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd.14.13.2 Jintian Group Co. Ltd.14.13.3 Zhejiang Jinrui Film Materials Co. Ltd.14.13.4 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH14.13.5 Polyplex Corporation Ltd.14.13.6 Futamura Chemical14.13.7 Chiripal Poly Films14.13.8 Vitopel14.13.9 Altopro14.13.10 Vibac Group

