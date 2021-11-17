Booz Allen Hamilton Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Impact Report

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) today published its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report, " The Future Can't Wait," offering new insight into the firm's journey to build a more digital, secure, resilient, and equitable future.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) - Get Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A Report today published its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report, " The Future Can't Wait," offering new insight into the firm's journey to build a more digital, secure, resilient, and equitable future.

This year's report includes highlights and updates in six key impact areas:

Examples of the firm's applied technical capabilities and innovation investments to meet clients' critical mission needs Employee Experience: Insight on Booz Allen's inclusive employment approach and its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) action plan to increase transparency, drive equity in policies and practices, and ensure all employees have opportunities to reach their full potential

Insight on Booz Allen's inclusive employment approach and its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) action plan to increase transparency, drive equity in policies and practices, and ensure all employees have opportunities to reach their full potential Community Engagement: A showcase of Booz Allen's positive community impact, including charitable contributions and pro bono client service focused on veterans and military families, pandemic and disaster response, equity causes, and connecting underrepresented groups to STEM careers

A showcase of Booz Allen's positive community impact, including charitable contributions and pro bono client service focused on veterans and military families, pandemic and disaster response, equity causes, and connecting underrepresented groups to STEM careers Global Resilience: Spotlighting the firm's ability to anticipate, address, and adapt in the face of climate change and other threats to global stability and security, including making a commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Spotlighting the firm's ability to anticipate, address, and adapt in the face of climate change and other threats to global stability and security, including making a commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 Information Security: An overview of Booz Allen's approach to safeguarding information and technology assets, delivering a trusted workforce, and protecting sensitive data

In 2021 Booz Allen expanded its suite of voluntary ESG reporting frameworks to better enable diverse stakeholders to use Booz Allen's ESG disclosures to understand and evaluate its efforts to manage corporate impact. Published with the report are six content indices that detail the alignment of information within the report and other publicly available sources to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards; Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards; Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD); CDP climate questionnaire; World Economic Forum Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics; and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights Reporting Framework.

"Transparency and the accountability it fosters are natural expressions of our purpose and values, which serve as the foundation for everything we do," said Booz Allen Executive Vice President Nancy Laben, Chief Legal Officer and chair of Booz Allen's board-chartered ESG Committee. "This report highlights the measurable contributions our people make—through their work, their generosity, and especially their collaboration—to our firm, our clients, our communities, and the world."

To learn more and read the full report, visit Environmental, Social, Governance at Booz Allen.

