Booz Allen Hamilton Partners With U.S. Air Force To Commercialize Platform One

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) - Get Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A Report announced they have partnered with the U.S. Air Force to commercialize Platform One's Big Bang product and Iron Bank container hardening services, propelling the delivery of modern, secure mission capabilities at scale. As a plank holder of Platform One—and now a commercialization partner—the firm, teamed with Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), is at the forefront of enterprise-wide software modernization and innovation for Department of Defense (DoD), federal government, and private sector organizations who can leverage Platform One to accelerate delivery through continuous, reusable, flexible, and secure solutions.

Booz Allen's implementation of Platform One products and services will provide immediate value for clients across the government, as well as for industry partners by rapidly delivering innovation to federal organizations with increased mission assurance.

Organizations throughout the DoD, federal government, and commercial sector will now work with Booz Allen to leverage Platform One's Big Bang product, which deploys a software factory built on DoD hardened and approved packages in a customer owned environment This baseline of open-source software development tools allows organizations to deploy and customize Platform One's software factory for their specific mission needs to accelerate modernization of mission capabilities from Day One. This significantly reduces overall project costs and time, while mitigating mission risk due to a robust, proven, and enterprise-grade solution built and supported by Platform One and Booz Allen.

Booz Allen will also onboard commercial software to the Iron Bank, resulting in DoD-wide reciprocity. The offering of Platform One's Iron Bank expands access to a 'plug and play' development library, so teams within government and commercial entities can execute quickly into production—while ensuring security and resiliency are configured from the start. Booz Allen has been integral in delivering and maturing all phases of Platform One capability development and operations, including working to harden the Iron Bank's repository of more than 800 digitally signed, binary container images, including both Free and Open-Source software (FOSS) and Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software to support rapid software development.

"Platform One is a multifaceted change initiative—spanning technology, culture, and policy—that fundamentally reimagines the government's approach to software delivery," said Ki Lee, a Booz Allen vice president and a leader in the firm's digital business. "Platform One allows users to rapidly modernize their mission systems with a 90 percent solution on Day One, instead of starting from scratch. This approach significantly reduces the time needed to make critical software updates and deploy new capabilities at the speed of relevance."

As designers, developers, and operators of Platform One, our technical leadership uniquely positions Booz Allen to support organizations in the defense, national security, federal, and commercial sectors to leverage Big Bang and Iron Bank for proven and trusted solutions that promote quality, speed, and mission assurance.

"Platform One is a prime example of how we're supporting the Department of Defense in developing new technologies to disrupt federal and commercial markets," said Brian Gunderson, a Booz Allen vice president. "We've seen firsthand the transformational impact Platform One has created for our clients, and we're excited to partner with the Air Force to bring its critical capabilities to a wider customer base."

For information about integrating Platform One, contact PlatformOne@bah.com. Learn more about Booz Allen's support of the U.S. Air Force's command and control initiatives, and the firm's insights into the key challenges of Platform One.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the contractor and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense or the US Government. Further, Platform One does not endorse nor validate the accuracy of the information provided.

