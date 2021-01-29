Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting and engineering services firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST on Friday, January 29, 2021, to discuss the financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2021 (ended December 31, 2020). Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the call by dialing (877) 375-9141; International: (253) 237-1151, using the passcode 9489244. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EST on January 29, 2021 and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military government and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 27,600 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (BAH) - Get Report

