Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results And Participation In The 2021 ICR Conference

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - Get Report today announced preliminary results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 26, 2020 in advance of its participation in the ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

For the third quarter ended December 26, 2020, the Company expects to report:

Net sales increased 6.5% to approximately $302.3 million.

Same store sales increased approximately 4.6%, including an increase in retail store same store sales of approximately 1.9% and an increase in e-commerce sales of approximately 16.3%.

Net income per diluted share of approximately $1.00 based on 29.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to net income per diluted share of approximately $0.85 in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.01 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation. Net income per diluted share in the prior-year period includes an approximately $0.04 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation. Excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period grew 22.2% to $0.99, compared to $0.81 in the prior-year period.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter performance as results exceeded our expectations across the board," commented Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer. "Our top-line was highlighted by mid-single digit same store sales growth as retail store comps returned to positive territory despite ongoing headwinds from COVID-19, and our e-commerce business remained strong. The combination of our innovative merchandise strategies, solid supply chain management and disciplined promotional activity fueled strong full price selling and a meaningful improvement in merchandise margin. These dynamics contributed to higher profitability year-over-year, with EPS growing more than 20% when excluding the impact of tax benefits in both years. With the fourth quarter off to a strong start, we believe we are well positioned for a solid finish to the current fiscal year."

The foregoing expected results are preliminary and remain subject to the completion of normal quarter end accounting procedures and closing adjustments. Due to the ongoing uncertainty created by COVID-19, the Company is not providing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 guidance at this time.

2021 ICR Conference

The Company will be presenting at the 2021 ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. The slide presentation is available on the "Events & Presentations" section at http://investor.bootbarn.com. The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can also be accessed at http://investor.bootbarn.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation's leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 266 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation's leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements.

