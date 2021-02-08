BOOSTit With New Ingredients Elderberry And Monk Fruit Coming Soon

LARGO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- itSpray solutions released a new and improved BOOSTit spray containing elderberry and monk fruit sweetener.

"At itSpray we strive to give you the best solutions for your total health needs. We continue to improve our products to help you pursue a healthier lifestyle with ease, including immune support, sustained energy, and sleep solutions. Which is why Drug Store News has named BOOSTit a Who's Who of Immunity products." Kimberly Stiele, founder of itSpray.

BOOSTit is a solution for immune support and contains many essential vitamins. These include vitamins A, C, D, B-12 and B2. These vitamins along with other natural ingredients, encourage white blood cell production and strengthen the immune system.

Elderberry (scientific name is sambucus), the first new ingredient in BOOSTit, comes from the European elder tree and is a type of flowering plant. According to Medical News Today, the dark purple berries and flowers contain many antioxidants that support the immune, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and iron. In addition to immune support, iron helps with energy, focus, digestion, and body temperature maintenance.

Monk fruit sweetener has replaced sucralose, the sweetener previously used in BOOSTit. Monk fruit, as defined by monkfruit.org, is a small, sub-tropical melon that has been cultivated for centuries. It is a super-fruit that acts as a natural sweetener. Monk fruit is able to provide a sweet flavor without the calories, and is rich in antioxidants. Since 2009, more than 800 products have used monk fruit sweetener. A few of the health benefits of monk fruit include weight loss, protection against diabetes, and immune support, according to Conserve Energy Future.

We expect a lot of interest in BOOSTit as our customers have been awaiting the arrival of the new formula. Be one of the first to order our new, improved BOOSTit at www.itspray.com/buy/boostit. Your body works hard for you and will thank you for treating it with care it deserves.

To learn more, contact itSpray (a division of Benesprays LLC a Largo, Florida company) at 290928@email4pr.com or call (813) 603-8190.

