Boosting Smart Factory Energy Management Systems With HanAra Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAra Software and its parent company BNF Technology will provide improved energy management insight to its global customers through its data historian HanPrism. Having a robust energy management system is an important step in becoming a smart factory. Using real-time data, organizations can effectively monitor and manage their energy usage and consumption, identifying areas of improvement and risk. By analyzing and controlling energy usage, organizations reduce costs, emissions, and unknown variability.

Through HanPrism, organizations monitor facility data alongside energy-related data in a centralized location to better understand their real-time energy use. HanPrism is a high-performing real-time data management solution that collects, archives, visualizes, and analyzes vast amounts of historical and real-time operational data. Users can analyze energy production, resource use status, efficiency analysis, profit and loss analysis, and supply status. With a clear understanding of historical and real-time energy usage, organizations focus on improving energy efficiency while maintaining a high and constant level of production.

Beyond energy use, plants monitor their emissions including nitrogen oxide with HanAra's solution. To meet compliance and regulatory requirements, HanAra Spreadsheet provides as easy-to-use tool to automate reporting and track emissions. Beyond emission reporting, the ability to share performance related information throughout the organization saves time and resources and creates grounds for collaboration.

In addition to reporting, built-in analysis and visualization tools enable organizations to leverage data-informed decision-making to reduce plant emissions and improve operations and energy management. Coupled with HanAra's plant health index that identifies potential and hidden equipment failures, organizations can perform root cause analysis quickly and easily to reduce maintenance costs and improve efficiency.

Hojoon Seo, president of HanAra Software, noted, "By helping organizations fully understand their current energy usage and emission levels, we create a space for improvement and optimization. We believe that with data plants can break through the limitations."

About HanAra SoftwareHanAra connects industry knowledge with innovative technology to provide integrated data management and predictive maintenance solutions. Through the implementation of HanAra solutions, plants yield results including reduced costs, increased efficiencies, and ultimately improved plant safety. HanAra combines solutions with training and care programs to support clients every step of the way.

HanAra is the North American headquarters of South Korean-based BNF Technology. Since 2000, BNF has provided solutions to more than 250 units across two continents to help them achieve operational excellence.

