Booster Named To 2021 Forbes List Of America's Best Startup Employers

Selected from 2500 businesses and evaluated by market research firm Statista, Booster has been identified as one of the up-and-coming companies liked best by its employees

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster , the #1 mobile fuel delivery service, today announces that it has been named to the 2021 Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers . Evaluated by market research firm Statista, Booster is identified as one of the 500 up-and-coming companies best liked by its employees.

Statista, a Forbes partner, evaluated 2500 companies and selected 500 for the list. The results are based on more than 7 million data points determined from three different criteria: a social listening program regarding the overall reputation of the employer, employee satisfaction based on reviews, and overall company growth.

"We are thrilled to be named to this prestigious list of best startup employers," said Frank Mycroft, co-founder and CEO, Booster. "From the onset of the pandemic, Booster as an organization has redoubled our efforts to support one another through what was sure to be a challenging year. We are committed to continuing to be a bright spot for our customers as they navigate the new workplace and beyond."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Booster has provided its contactless mobile energy service across the U.S. to more than 500 fleet customers, including essential fleets, as well as during the inauguration in Washington, D.C. Booster's proprietary carbon-neutral purple mini tankers fit in a regular-sized parking space and provide 100 percent contactless service.

"Our employees have gone above and beyond this year, and we are so proud of the work they have done to help our customers get through a pandemic, a polar vortex, a presidential inauguration, and much more," Mycroft continued. "Through these complex jobs, Booster has continued providing contactless on-demand refueling for fire, medical and security fleets because of our team's consistently solid performance."

For the 2021 Forbes Best Startup Employers list, Statista evaluated 2500 companies headquartered in the U.S. that were founded between 2011 and 2018, employ at least 50 employees, and exhibit a startup structure. The 500 companies receiving the highest total score were named to the list.

Among the 2020 companies on the Forbes Best Startup Employers list are Allbirds, Poshmark, Aurora, Zoom, Daily Harvest, Duolingo, and Snowflake.

About Booster Fuels

Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to fleets and consumers, preventing 1.1 pounds of CO 2 with each boost delivered. Booster operates in seven major markets and has received permits to operate in more than 150 jurisdictions across the U.S.

Booster has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Ventures, and Vulcan Capital. Booster's corporate clients have included Facebook, PayPal, eBay, and Cisco, among others. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com .

