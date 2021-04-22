Booster Expands Its Mobile Energy Technology Platform To Include On-Demand Electric Vehicle Charging Capability

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster, the technology platform for mobile energy delivery, today announced the expansion of its service to include on-demand electric vehicle (EV) charging. The capability makes Booster the first technology company to expand its platform beyond conventional to renewable energy.

As it grows to meet the demand of mixed fleets serving the last-mile delivery economy, Booster's proprietary telematics enable the company to distribute energy more efficiently, all through the touch of a button. The company is building on its conventional energy capabilities to meet the increased demand for EVs, broadening the benefits of its service to the 500,000+ electric vehicles in California.

"As governments and enterprise businesses set aggressive decarbonization targets, Booster's technology is now available to provide the full suite of energy solutions for fleet and retail customers," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. "Our mobile platform serves more than 100,000 customers, and has already eliminated more than 4 million pounds of CO 2 emissions. Booster is transforming the way energy is delivered and supporting aggressive climate change goals at the same time."

Booster launches its new offering as President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom push bold new plans for carbon neutrality, and as e-commerce and logistics giants such as FedEx and USPS plan for mixed fleets. According to the California Energy Commission, the state will need 1.5 million EV charging stations by 2030 to meet projected demand.

"We envision a future where Booster's technology is at the forefront of decarbonizing last mile delivery. We believe our infrastructure plays a critical role in accelerating EV charging in California through our reliable energy as a service platform," Mycroft continued.

Booster's mobile charging service will supplement the often inadequate charging infrastructure at existing customer locations. The service aims to provide additional peace of mind for EV owners, ensuring they don't have to rely exclusively on fixed charging stations. In addition, mobile EV charging offers an alternative in the event of temporary brown/black outs, keeping EVs up and running even in regions that don't have easy access to charging stations.

The pilot service will be available to select customers in the San Francisco Bay Area starting summer 2021 via the Booster app, available for iOS and Android.

About Booster Fuels

Six years ago, Booster launched its mobile energy technology platform with a mission to power the delivery of everything and everyone. Today, Booster is reinventing the way vehicles get that power through proprietary supply chain logistics that have transformed energy-as-a-service for fleets and consumers. Booster delivers fueling that is better for business, communities, and the planet.

Booster has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Ventures and Vulcan Capital. Booster's corporate clients have included Facebook, PayPal, eBay, and Cisco, among others. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com.

