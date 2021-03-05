Boost Mobile Expands Its Affordable Handset Options With The New Moto G Power

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today added the new moto g power to its portfolio of devices. With this new device, Boost continues to provide the best in tech at the best value. The moto g power is now available for purchase online at BoostMobile.com for $99.99 (MSRP $169.99).

The new moto g power is built with power for ultimate purpose. It features a massive 5,000 mAh battery for up to three days of talk and text without stopping to charge. Moto g power is equipped with a 48MP triple camera system for sharper, brighter photos in low-light settings with Quad Pixel technology for portraits and Macro Vision to bring the camera 4x closer to the subject. Then, bring photos to life on an ultra-wide, 6.6" Max Vision HD+ Display.

Moto g power features:

6.6" HD+ HID Max Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio

5,000 mAh battery

A 48MP triple pixel camera with a Macro Vision lens

4GB RAM / 64GB ROM memory

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, AI-enabled up to 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor

Boost Mobile plans offer customers flexibility, choice and performanceWith the moto g power on Boost Mobile's reliable, nationwide network, customers can connect and surf uninterrupted. Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans allows customers to enjoy all the features of their moto g power and save money with phone plans starting at just $10 per month.

Boost Mobile service plans include a mobile hotspot and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming, all on the new T-Mobile network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

For full details on the device and pricing, visit BoostMobile.com .

About Boost Mobile Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) - Get Report, a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

