Boost Mobile Adds New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G To Device Lineup

- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G now available for $649.99 for customers who switch to Boost Mobile at authorized retailers, or $699.99 for new customers in-store and on Boost Mobile's website

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today expanded its 5G device lineup with the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G, a premium flagship smartphone that includes innovations Galaxy fans love most, available for purchase online at BoostMobile.com at an accessible price point of $699.99.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G's ultra-wide front 32MP and 12MP triple rear cameras with 30x Space Zoom capture both solo and group selfies effortlessly and in a single take. Plus, with access to 5G speeds on Boost Mobile's New Upgraded Network, users can game in real time with little lag, download at lightning fast speeds and experience crystal clear video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features

6.5-inch 1 Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Long-lasting Intelligent 4500 mAh Battery

Front 32MP and rear 12MP (ultra-wide) + 12MP (wide angle) + 8MP (telephoto) cameras

128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB with MicroSD card 2 , and 6GB RAM

Qualcomm® Snapdragon 8250 (5G) processor

Promotion details

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for $649.99 for customers who switch to Boost Mobile at any authorized retail store, or for $699.99 for new customers purchasing in-store or online at BoostMobile.com.

Boost Mobile plans offer customers flexibility, choice and performanceBoost Mobile's unlimited prepaid phone plans, including unlimited data, talk, text and streaming starting at $50 per month, allow customers to enjoy all the features of their Galaxy S20 FE 5G, while staying connected.

Boost Mobile service plans include mobile hotspot and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming. New Boost Mobile customers with a compatible device will activate on the new T-Mobile network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

To learn more about the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and available offers, visit any authorized Boost Mobile retailer or BoostMobile.com .

About Boost Mobile Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's New Upgraded Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) - Get Report, a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

1 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5 inches in the full rectangle and 6.4 inches accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens. 2 MicroSD card sold separately.

