Boon Files Form 10 With Securities And Exchange Commission

Submission Initiates Process to Become Fully Reporting with the SEC

SACRAMENTO, CA, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW)("Boon" or the "Company"), an innovative bioscience company delivering environmentally focused products to benefit people and the planet, is pleased to announce that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register its shares of common stock under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Unless withdrawn, the Form 10 will become effective on October 11, 2021. Once effective, the Company will be required to file quarterly and annual reports as well as audited financial statements and 10-Qs and 10-Ks with the SEC, along with current reports on Form 8-K, in addition to complying with all other obligations under the Exchange Act.

It is the Company's expectation that after addressing any comments the SEC may have on its filing and the Form 10 becoming effective, it will submit an application to have trading of its shares of common stock quoted on the OTCQB tier of OTC Markets.

"It is tremendously gratifying to enter this phase in the evolution of Boon Industries," stated Justin Gonzalez, CEO, Boon Industries. "We have done our level best to pursue our Form 10 filing with preparation and responsiveness to the Commission.

"By filing the Form 10, I firmly believe we are on the last leg of our journey which we expect will allow us to list on a more senior exchange and to provide the utmost transparency to our growing shareholder base," added Gonzalez.

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC: BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering environmentally focused products to benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon's product offering is DiOx+, a Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant Sterilizer. Chlorine Dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, CDC, USDA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills 99.9999% of harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind DiOx+ make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. DiOx+ helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 10+ years of Chlorine Dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon's CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon's promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx+ is produced at Boon's manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that from time to time the Company may post new information at its website boonindustries.com, or via its current social media accounts below:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/boon-industries

Twitter: https://twitter.com/boonindustries

Company ContactBoon Industries, Inc. www.boonindustries.com admin@boonindustries.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media Integrity Media Inc. team@integritymedia.comToll Free: (888) 216-3595 www.IntegrityMedia.com