Boomers Parks Reopen With Unprecedented Health, Safety Protocols

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a meticulous, comprehensive effort to welcome guests back to its six family entertainment centers and two water parks located in California, Florida, and New Jersey, Boomers Parks is implementing an unprecedented set of protocols to keep its venues clean, safe and healthy.

Tim Murphy, the company's CEO, said he and his team are exceeding local and state health guidelines, creating an industry standard to ensure guests and team members are protected. As COVID-19 vaccinations begin to roll out, Murphy stresses the company's philosophy of "unleashing fun" and believes that after months of quarantine, everyone deserves to get outside and participate in fun activities. The company has shared a series of safety videos on their websites detailing extraordinary efforts to sanitize from the time guests arrive until they leave. All team members receive training and daily health and safety briefings.

"We've created a culture of safety and cleanliness," said Murphy, a veteran business executive who acquired the parks last year. "There aren't any consistent industry standards when it comes to safety protocols, so we are intentionally raising the bar. Boomers Parks offers guests an opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy a day full of fun with access to a variety of attractions offering something fun for everyone."

Murphy said the parks are open 25-50% capacity depending on the states' requirements. He hopes as more people get vaccinated; capacity limits will grow. All guests are required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked prior to entering. Team members at the parks are subject to the same safety protocols.

From the minute the parks open to the moment they close, Murphy said his team members are constantly using disinfectants on all high-touch surfaces, chairs, tables, and railings; temporarily closing bathrooms throughout the day for deep cleaning; doubling the number of sanitizing stations and requiring cashless transactions. All rides and attractions are cleaned by team members consistently throughout the day.

"This is serious business to us," Murphy said. "I make it a point to visit our parks and walk through them as if I was a guest. It's these details that help us create unforgettable moments for all of our customers by seeing and experiencing what they do."

As part of Boomer's rebranding and focus on expanding reach from teens and tweens to include young adults, they have added Boomers Backyard to several locations for guests to enjoy adult beverages in a relaxed setting complete with fire pits, heat lamps and flat screen TVs. A variety of new options are also available on the Boomers food menu including tasty Korean BBQ, Nashville Hot, and other popular favorites.

About Boomers Parks

Boomers Parks is comprised of eight parks: six family entertainment centers and two water parks. Locations currently open to the public are Boomers Irvine, Santa Maria, Livermore, Modesto, Boca Raton, SpeedZone Los Angeles, and Sahara Sam's Water Park in West Berlin, NJ. Big Kahuna's Water and Adventure Park in Destin, FL is scheduled to open the adventure park in March and water park in April.

