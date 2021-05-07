Boomerang Announces New Features, 2 Million Monthly Users

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomerang for Gmail, the leading provider of thoughtful productivity tools to help you focus on what matters, proudly announces two million monthly active users and expanded features.

Boomerang started by letting you send emails later or receive them when you want. The namesake Boomerang feature, allowing you to archive a message until it is relevant, is still one of the company's most popular. Boomerang was also the first company to allow you to pause your inbox , removing distractions and saving you time each day. The revolution continued with Respondable , an AI-driven guide that helps you write better emails.

Follow-up if no reply is another feature that Boomerang's users have grown to love. It provides a reminder to follow up if you haven't seen a reply in a specified period. No more missed connections!

Boomerang for Gmail's latest features surround scheduling . The company has now made it easier than ever to schedule a meeting without the back and forth that is usually required. Use Suggest Times to select a few times that work for you and then share a live, always up-to-date view of your calendar right inside of your guest's inbox. Share Free/Busy allows you to share a more open-ended view of your schedule, keeping your specific meeting details private.

"We've loved working with email for the past decade, and we will continue to do so," said Alex Moore, Baydin CEO. "But we also see the pain points that are caused by meetings. The rise of remote work and Zoom meetings means that we're scheduling more than ever. The Scheduling tools inside of Boomerang for Gmail are the best that we've ever released, and we're confident that Boomerang users around the world will love them."

Boomerang continues to find and fix the plagues of productivity. Boomerang for Gmail is available across every major browser. The company has also captured the zen of effortless productivity within its iOS and Android mobile apps , available for free from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Boomerang: Boomerang empowers users to write better emails and be more productive throughout their day. Boomerang features Inbox Pause, which puts emails on hold, and Respondable, which gives real-time insights on an email's likelihood for response.

