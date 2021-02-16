Boomerang Announces New Features, 2 Million Monthly Users

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomerang , the leading provider of thoughtful productivity tools to help you focus on what matters, proudly announces two million monthly active users. The company's offerings have continued to grow, helping users around the world to be more productive with fewer distractions.

Boomerang proudly announces two million monthly active users.

Boomerang started by letting you send emails later or receive them on your own schedule. The namesake Boomerang feature, allowing you to archive a message until it is relevant to you, is still one of the company's most popular. Boomerang was also the first company to allow you to pause your inbox , removing distractions and saving you loads of time each day. The email revolution continued with Respondable , an AI-driven guide that helps you write emails that are more likely to get a response.

Follow-up if no reply is another feature that Boomerang's two million monthly users have grown to love. If you do not get a reply during a specified amount of time, the feature nudges you to follow-up with the recipient again. No more missed connections!

Boomerang's latest features all surround scheduling . After ten years of working on email, the company has now made it easier than ever to schedule a meeting without the back and forth that is usually required. With Suggest Times , you can select a few times that work for you and then share a live, always up-to-date view of your calendar right inside of your guest's inbox. Share Free/Busy allows you to share a more open-ended view of your schedule, while still keeping your specific meeting details private.

"We've loved working with email for the past decade, and we will continue to do so," said Alex Moore, Baydin CEO. "But we also see the pain points that are caused by meetings. In today's climate, where water-cooler talks are replaced by Zoom meetings, we're scheduling more than ever. The Scheduling tools inside of Boomerang are the best that we've ever released, and we're confident that Boomerang users around the world will love them."

Boomerang continues to find and fix the plagues of productivity every day. Boomerang is available across every major browser, for both Gmail and Microsoft Outlook . The company has also captured the zen of effortless productivity within its iOS and Android mobile apps , available for free from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Boomerang: Boomerang is the leading productivity solution helping millions of customers focus on email that matters, when it matters. Boomerang empowers users to write better emails and be more productive throughout their day. Boomerang features Inbox Pause, which puts emails on hold, and Respondable, which gives real-time insights on an email's likelihood for response. Boomerang is available for Gmail and Outlook, with apps for iOS and Android.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boomerang-announces-new-features-2-million-monthly-users-301229252.html

SOURCE Boomerang