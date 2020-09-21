Boomer Naturals Announces Expansion Of Its Board Of Directors

Boomer Naturals (the "Company") (OTC: BOMH) , a health and wellness company, today announced Giang Thi Hoang joined the Company's Board of Directors. The Company also announced Thomas Ziemann's resignation from its Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer.

Mike Quaid, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are achieving tremendous growth and we believe it is imperative we continue to add certain expertise to our board as we address our growth opportunities. Giang's unique background in global marketing and operations will greatly contribute value and further increase the strength of our Board of Directors. Additionally, we are fortunate to have Giang become our new Chief Operating Officer. She has been paramount in our ability to source products from Vietnam and scale up operations for our PPE division. She will be replacing Thomas Ziemann who has recently resigned. On behalf of Boomer Naturals, I want to thank Thomas for his time serving on the Board and our Chief Operating Officer."

Giang Thi Hoang joined the Company in 2019 after taking a few years off to raise her family upon moving to the United States. Prior to joining Boomer Naturals, Ms. Hoang held executive marketing positions at Vietnam Eximbank in Vietnam from 2000-2015. Ms. Hoang earned B.S. in Economics and Social Science from University of Ho Chi Minh City.

About Boomer Naturals

Boomer Naturals is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boomer Natural Holdings, a publicly traded company (OTC:BOMH). Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life. Boomer Naturals has two divisions, Healthy Living and Personal Protection Equipment. Healthy living established in 2019 is centered around an all-natural, doctor formulated alternative to CBD, known as Boomer Botanics. Boomer Naturals' healthy living products can be used to help overcome symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional well-being challenges. Product lines include Boomer Botanics, Golf Botanics, Pet Botanics, Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals CB5, SKIN Sunscreen and medical grade skin care products. Boomer Naturals PPE established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses PPE of the highest quality with industry leading reliability. Boomer Naturals' products are available online at BoomerNaturals.com, PPEmarket.com, Boomer Naturals retail store as well as CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, TommyBahamaWellness.com, and resorts and golf shops across the country. For more information, please visit www.boomernaturals.com.

Forward Looking statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, economic, political, regulatory, capital markets and other external conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control, risks related to public health crises such as the global pandemic associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19), and those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

