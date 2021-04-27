Boom Supersonic Chief Executive Briefs Congress On Sustainable Supersonic Future

DENVER, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic, the aerospace company building the world's fastest and most sustainable supersonic airliner, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Blake Scholl, will testify before the House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Aviation at a hearing entitled "The Leading Edge: Innovation in U.S. Aerospace." Scholl's testimony before the Subcommittee on Aviation will be livestreamed on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's website at 11a.m. EDT today.

With recent advances in the U.S. Aviation and National Airspace System, the Subcommittee meets today to hear testimony from industry leaders, including emerging airspace entrants. As the only supersonic aircraft manufacturer, Boom will further inform the Congressional panel on the company's efforts to reintroduce safe and sustainable supersonic travel.

"Supersonic flight will unlock new possibilities for human connection and for business, but this is only possible thanks to the leadership of Congress and the federal government to support emerging aviation technology," said Boom Supersonic Founder & CEO Blake Scholl. "I'm deeply honored to address the House Subcommittee on Aviation to shed light on these technologies and ask Congress to continue to support this important work. The reintroduction of supersonic flight, along with the integration of other new kinds of aircraft, will ensure continued job growth in this important sector and help ensure the U.S. maintains its global leadership in innovation and the future of transportation."

The testimony will highlight the importance of regulatory certainty, which will enable Boom to bring Overture, its flagship commercial airliner, to market. Boom applauds the FAA's efforts to provide a safety-minded foundation for the introduction of emerging aviation technology—including new-generation supersonic aircraft—to support transformational innovation in transportation.

Boom is designing Overture to facilitate net-zero carbon flight, and the aircraft will be optimized to fly on 100% sustainable alternative fuels (SAF). Policy incentives will play a critical role in accelerating production and adoption of SAF, which is a key contributor to the sustainability of long-haul aviation. Boom supports measures such as blender tax credits to accelerate production of SAF, and the company is working with a broad coalition of fuel producers, operators, airports, and manufacturers to advance this key policy.

Overture will be designed and assembled in the United States. Boom plans to announce the location for its Overture manufacturing facility later this year, breaking ground on the factory in 2022. Boom is scheduled to start Overture production in 2023 and plans to roll out the first complete aircraft in 2025. Flight testing and certification efforts are scheduled to begin in 2026, with the goal of flying passengers by 2029.

About Boom Supersonic Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing supersonic flight back to the skies with Overture. This historic commercial airliner is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Boom's vision is to bring families, businesses, and cultures closer together through supersonic travel and make the world dramatically more accessible. Boom is the first commercial airplane manufacturer to commit to a carbon-neutral flight test program and to build sustainability into its entire aircraft program. XB-1, Boom's supersonic demonstrator aircraft for Overture, rolled out in 2020 and its flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab and American Express Ventures and has 30 aircraft on pre-order. Founded in 2014, Boom has assembled a team of over 150 full-time employees who have made contributions to over 220 air and spacecraft programs. For more information, please visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

