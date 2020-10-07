Boom Makes History With Supersonic XB-1 Rollout

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic, the aerospace company building the world's fastest airliner, today unveils its supersonic demonstrator, XB-1, history's first independently developed supersonic jet.

To design and build XB-1, Boom recruited a team of experts from around the industry, forged relationships with key suppliers, and built a strong safety culture. XB-1 is slated to fly for the first time in 2021 and will undergo a 100% carbon-neutral flight test program. Boom's innovations include developing one of the highest-efficiency civil supersonic engine intakes ever tested, demonstrating Boom's ability to deliver a breakthrough in propulsive efficiency for Overture.

"Boom continues to make progress towards our founding mission—making the world dramatically more accessible," said Blake Scholl, Boom founder and CEO. "XB-1 is an important milestone towards the development of our commercial airliner, Overture, making sustainable supersonic flight mainstream and fostering human connection."

This morning at 11AM MDT, the world will see XB-1 fully assembled for the first time and hear from the team that designed, built and are currently testing the aircraft. Boom's XB-1 virtual rollout will highlight some of XB-1's notable features including:

: XB-1's 71-foot-long fuselage has been optimally shaped for high-speed aerodynamic efficiency. Materials : The carbon-composite airframe maintains its strength and rigidity, even under the high temperatures and stresses of supersonic flight.

: The delta wing balances low-speed stability at takeoff and landing with high-speed efficiency. Propulsion : Three J85-15 engines, designed by General Electric, provide more than 12,000 pounds of thrust, allowing XB-1 to fly at breakthrough supersonic speeds.

: Guidance and feedback from XB-1's test pilots played a key role in cockpit design, which was the product of hundreds of hours of human factors and usability testing. Forward vision system: XB-1 leverages a high-resolution video camera and cockpit display to give pilots a virtual window through the nose, providing superior runway visibility for landing.

Additionally, Boom will be sharing the virtual presentation stage with a number of aerospace leaders, Boom partners and investors. These guests will discuss the supersonic future, XB-1, and their excitement for Overture. Event speakers include:

NASA Leaders and Astronauts: Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden, Jr, USMC (Ret.), 12th NASA Administrator and Capt. Robert "Hoot" Gibson, USN (Ret.)

Chief Concorde pilot for British Airways, Captain Mike Bannister

Supersonic: The Design and Lifestyle of Concorde author Lawrence Azerrad

U.S. Air Force Brig. General Ryan Britton

Chairman of Japan Airlines, Yoshiharu Ueki

Strategy Director at Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace, Simon Carlisle

Founder of Prometheus Fuels, Rob McGinnis, a company producing net zero carbon jet fuel, an evolution beyond low-carbon sustainable fuels

Boom investors, Sam Altman, Emerson Collective, John Collison, Reid Hoffman, Jeff Holden, Greg McAdoo and Sir Michael Moritz

Boom advisors, Dr. Ray O. Johnson and Dr. Lourdes Maurice

After rollout, XB-1 will complete its ongoing, extensive ground test program before heading to Mojave, California in 2021 for flight test. At the same time, the company will finalize Overture's propulsion system and conduct wind tunnel tests to validate aircraft design. When XB-1 breaks the sound barrier in flight, Boom will be finalizing the design of Overture, whose own rollout is on track for 2025.

About the XB-1 Rollout Event

The event streams at 11 a.m. MDT on www.boomsupersonic.com, followed by a Q&A session with Boom's Founder & CEO. Viewers may submit questions throughout the event. The virtual rollout broadcast will be available on demand on Boom's website after the initial streaming event, as well as on Boom's YouTube channel.

More details can be found at boomsupersonic.com/xb-1.

About BoomBoom Supersonic is redefining commercial flight by bringing sustainable supersonic flight back to the skies with Overture. As the world's fastest airliner, Overture is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Boom's vision is to bring families, businesses, and cultures closer together through supersonic travel and make the world dramatically more accessible. Boom is the first commercial airplane manufacturer to commit to a carbon-neutral flight test program and to build sustainability into its entire aircraft program. The company is backed by world-class investors and has 30 aircraft on pre-order. Founded in 2014, Boom has assembled a team of over 140 full-time employees who have made contributions to over 220 air and spacecraft programs. For more information, please visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

