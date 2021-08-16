Boom Entertainment Enters Multi-Faceted Partnership With Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Entertainment ("Boom") has entered into a comprehensive partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming ("GNOG"). The agreement will give the operator access to Boom's portfolio of products and services including its casino game library and remote game server, market access via its rights in Ohio, and free-to-play and real money sports betting games. As part of the agreement, Boom will also build a custom and exclusive games library in collaboration with GNOG.

GNOG has also participated as a minority investor in Boom's most recent financing round.

"We are thrilled to enter this long-term relationship with Boom," said Thomas Winter, President of GNOG. "Boom's team has an impressive track record in the gaming industry, and we believe this partnership will help GNOG continue to differentiate itself in the market with a premier, unrivaled gaming product."

"We are excited to work with an incredible operator in Golden Nugget," said Stephen A. Murphy, CEO of Boom. "Boom's mission is to fuel the biggest winners in sports betting and casino gaming, whether they are operators, leagues, retail establishments, or media companies. We are excited to add our mark to Golden Nugget's award-winning product."

As part of this agreement, Boom will integrate its remote gaming server and portfolio of high-end casino games into Golden Nugget. The technology startup will also provide several custom online casino titles to the operator. In addition, GNOG will benefit from Boom's other assets and capabilities, which include free-to-play gaming, innovative sport betting content, casino technology, and market access.

Boom has established itself as a premier provider of games and technology, with 3 million U.S. sports fans playing Boom products over the past two years. The company, which is led by a team that has built some of the most successful casino games of the past decade, will launch its RGS and first wave of real-money casino games for casino operators in the coming months.

ABOUT GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

ABOUT BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

Boom Entertainment, formerly known as Boom Sports, has established itself a leader in the emerging US online gaming industry as a provider of award-winning gaming content and platform technology. The company's highly successful flagship product, NBC Sports Predictor, has led to partnerships with blue-chip brands in the media, league, casino, and retail verticals.

Based in NYC, Boom builds and operates premium, innovative, and highly accessible games that entertain millions of users and create value for partners in the form of mobile engagement, user acquisition, funnel management, and online gaming revenue. Boom's proprietary gaming-as-a-service platform and licensed remote gaming servers are delivered with an emphasis on high-touch service, speed, and reliability. For more information, visit www.playboomsports.com .

