BookNook And MIND Research Institute Announce Partnership To Deliver Scaled High Dosage Tutoring For Math

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As two organizations focused on equity, BookNook and MIND Research Institute (creator of the popular and effective ST Math program) have come together to address unfinished learning through a new partnership to deliver a High Dosage Tutoring program (HDT) for math to students in grades K-8.

The partnership will bring a school, community, and home-based live math tutoring programs to students across the nation. Virtual tutors provided by BookNook and utilizing its patented cloud-based synchronous learning platform will deliver tutoring sessions utilizing ST Math's proven digital program.

"As we have been scaling up HDT for reading and showing its powerful impact on student achievement, educators and administrators have been asking time and time again for a similar approach to unfinished learning for math. We are excited to have found the perfect partner to meet this need for students," said Michael Lombardo, Founder & CEO of BookNook.

ST Math , created by MIND Research Institute, is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback.

"MIND is proud to partner with BookNook to bring the power of ST Math to its students and tutors. Based on neuroscience research, ST Math is highly effective because it teaches math the way the brain learns," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Research Institute. "Whether students have unfinished learning or want that extra challenge, ST Math's visual approach will help them deeply understand and truly love math."

School districts and non-profit organizations will be essential partners to successfully deliver the program to the students who need it the most. Select districts and non-profits will be piloting the new math tutoring offering to students over the summer with expectations that BookNook Math Tutoring, powered by ST Math will begin to be broadly available in the fall.

Follow this partnership to know when it's available for your school district by visiting: booknooklearning.com/math

About BookNookBookNook is a social enterprise on a mission to ensure equitable access to rigorous and engaging instruction through technology innovation. The evidence-based platform is synchronous and empowers students and teachers to collaborate on each lesson. Founded in 2016, BookNook has quickly grown to partner with hundreds of schools, school districts, and nonprofits across 32 states. It has received national recognition for its impact on students' reading ability and its unique equity-based pricing model. Visit booknooklearning.com for more information.

About MIND Research InstituteMIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org .

