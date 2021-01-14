Bookkeeper360 Raises $1M Seed Round To Deliver SaaS Business Intelligence Platform To Small Businesses

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Jan 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookkeeper360, a fintech company focused on accounting and advisory solutions for small businesses, today announced $1 million in seed funding. The round supports an increase in investor confidence for small business fintech solutions and brings Bookkeeper360's total capital funding to $2.1 million since launch.

This latest round of funding will be used to support the growth and continued product development of the firm's existing Business Intelligence Software . The Bookkeeper360 platform empowers small business owners with real-time financial data to make growing their business easier.

The seed round was filled by two of Etsy's early Angel Investors, brothers Judson and Spencer Ain. Both brothers will add additional strategic support to Bookkeeper360's existing Board of Advisors.

"Enabling small businesses to have the tools to succeed has been at the forefront of companies we look to invest in. Bookkeeper360 embodies this culture, and we could not be more excited to continue helping small and family-owned businesses, excel with Bookkeeper360's solutions," said Judson Ain.

The Bookkeeper360 App was launched in September 2020 as a standalone SaaS solution, independent of Bookkeeper360's service business. The application has hundreds of customers utilizing the features and capabilities of real-time metrics, scorecards, cash burn insights, and performance dashboards. The Bookkeeper360 App currently integrates with Xero Accounting Software and Gusto Payroll with additional integrations on the development roadmap.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S economy, and historically they have been underserved when it comes to the financial tools and insights used to determine their businesses performance. Intelligence platforms and advisory services have only been affordable and accessible by larger, Fortune 500 size companies. At Bookkeeper360, we are leveling the playing field for small businesses and setting entrepreneurs up to succeed by providing real-time insights and full-service accounting solutions." said Nick Pasquarosa.

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is a fintech accounting solution for small businesses. Bookkeeper360's product offerings include SaaS business intelligence tools and tech-enabled accounting, advisory, back-office, payroll, and tax services provided by its 100% U.S. Based team of CPA's and accounting experts. Learn more at bookkeeper360.com

