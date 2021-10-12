NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Booking Holdings Inc. Report announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its third quarter 2021 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com , at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3.

About Booking Holdings Inc.Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Booking Holdings Inc. Report is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , Rentalcars.com , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-webcast-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-november-3-301398430.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings