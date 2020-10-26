Booking Holdings To Make Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available On Company's Investor Relations Website On Thursday, November 5

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter financial results for Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Report will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com .

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com . Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Report is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands - Booking.com , KAYAK , priceline.com , agoda.com , Rentalcars.com and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-third-quarter-2020-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-thursday-november-5-301159828.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings