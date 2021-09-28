Book Launch: The Whirl Of Words By Jonathan Berkowitz

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - A newly launched book, The Whirl of Words, by Jonathan Berkowitz, a professor of statistics in the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, explores the playful and educational world of word...

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - A newly launched book, The Whirl of Words, by Jonathan Berkowitz, a professor of statistics in the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, explores the playful and educational world of word puzzles.

"The purpose of this book is to present accessible and intriguing puzzles—from easy to more advanced—of a variety of types. I combine this with some explanations of the history and development of each type of puzzle," says Berkowitz. While many see the English language as simply a tool to communicate, he views it as a playground where words come together, are taken apart, and recombined, to create joy and intrigue which can enrich everyday life.

In this book Berkowitz explores the world of word puzzles to entertain and to educate English-speaking individuals of all ages, levels of education, and areas of endeavour.

The chapters address multiple aspects of puzzles, exploring the why and how of puzzles. Why do they fascinate us, and why are they are useful in developing problem-solving skills? How do they form the basis of vital aspects of our modern world, such as encryption techniques? How do they teach us about a wide range of subjects including geography, literature, sports, and popular culture? How have they become an international language?

Chapters: Puzzles and Wordplay—Terms of Engagement and Endearment Puzzles and Your Brain Puzzles as Pedagogy: What Can You Learn from Word Puzzles? From Hieroglyphics to Textese: Pictures, Letters, & Rebuses The Great Art of Wordplay—ARS MAGNA C-Words—Codes, Ciphers, Cryptograms, -Crostics, and Crosswords Words and Numbers Potpourri of Puzzle Pageantry or "A Whirled Tour"

This book was written to introduce word puzzles to the general public. No experience is necessary. All that is needed is to be open to the delight of discovery about patterns in our marvelous language.

Website: https://www.thewhirlofwords.com

